Kanpur Metro gets a boost! UP government allots Rs 358 crore for project in state budget; details

Kanpur Metro project gets a boost! Recently, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government presented its budget in the state assembly. In the budget, an allocation of Rs 358 crore was given to the Kanpur Metro Rail project. With the implementation of the Kanpur Metro project, the city is expected to get a necessary public transport system boost. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet had approved the Kanpur Metro rail project in the month of March 2019. The upcoming metro rail project is expected to decongest the city’s vehicular traffic on roads, decrease travel time and also bring a significant reduction in pollution levels.
Kanpur Metro rail project: 10 important facts
Let’s take a look at the top 10 important facts of the upcoming Kanpur Metro network:
- Kanpur Metro will include two corridors, namely IIT – Naubasta and Agriculture University-Barra-8 corridor. These corridors will connect all the major public nodes and the clustered areas of the city.
- The IIT to Naubasta corridor, which will be 23.785 km long, will have 22 metro stations, including 14 elevated stations and eight underground stations.
- The Agriculture University-Barra-8 corridor, which will be 8.60 km long, will have four elevated stations and four underground stations.
- Several prominent educational institutions such as the CSJM University, GSYM Medical College as well as IIT Kanpur will be covered in the IIT to Naubasta corridor. The Jhakarkati bus stand and the Kanpur Central railway station will also be covered.
- The other corridor being, Agriculture University – Barra-8, will provide metro connectivity to various densely populated residential areas such as Govind Nagar, Kakadeo.
- As many as 40 lakh people are expected to benefit directly or indirectly when Kanpur Metro starts its commercial operations.
- Both the proposed metro corridors of the Kanpur Metro network are likely to have a multimodal integration with the city’s railway stations. The facility of feeder network of bus services, non-motorized transport as well as intermediate public transport have also been proposed in the city.
- The work on the metro project is likely to be completed in five years and will be done at a cost of Rs 11,076.48 crore.
- Kanpur Metro rail will have the non-fare box revenue from advertisement, rental and the value capture financing through the system of transit oriented development (TOD) and the Transfer of Development Rights.
- The metro project aims to bring seamless transport connectivity for connecting residential areas, educational institutions and industrial regions.
