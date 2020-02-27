Kanpur Metro gets a boost! UP government allots Rs 358 crore for project in state budget; details

Kanppur metro project aims to bring seamless transport connectivity for connecting residential areas, educational institutions and industrial regions (representational image)

Kanpur Metro project gets a boost! Recently, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government presented its budget in the state assembly. In the budget, an allocation of Rs 358 crore was given to the Kanpur Metro Rail project. With the implementation of the Kanpur Metro project, the city is expected to get a necessary public transport system boost. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet had approved the Kanpur Metro rail project in the month of March 2019. The upcoming metro rail project is expected to decongest the city’s vehicular traffic on roads, decrease travel time and also bring a significant reduction in pollution levels.

Kanpur Metro rail project: 10 important facts

Let’s take a look at the top 10 important facts of the upcoming Kanpur Metro network: