Joint venture Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi bags Versova-Bandra Sea Link project

The project has a 12-km section with 5.3-km viaducts on sea and two cable stay bridges, which was opened to traffic in December 2016.

The Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Astaldi S.p.A (Italy) joint venture has bagged the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the prestigious Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project in Mumbai.

The letter of award (LoA) for the much-anticipated project has been issued by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), an official statement said here on Monday.

The Reliance Infrastructure Limited-Astaldi S.p.A JV had emerged the most competitive bidder with their bid of Rs 6,993.99 crore for the mega infrastructure project which will link with the existing Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which opened in June 2009.

The other bidders in the fray for the Versova-Bandra Sea Link were L&T-Samsung JV and Hyundai Development Company-ITD JV.

The tender for the construction of the second sea link in Mumbai on EPC-basis was floated by MSRDC.

With a length of 17.17 km, the Versova-Bandra Sea Link will be three times the length of the existing Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which is 5.6 km.

“Our JV with Astaldi S.p.A, the third biggest construction player in the world in bridges with an order backlog of over Rs 2 lakh crore, will help us create a truly world class mega infrastructure project for Mumbai,” said Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. EPC CEO Arun Gupta.

The largest order executed by Astaldi S.p.A is Izmit Bay Bridge (Gebze-Orhangazi-Izmir Motorway Project) in Turkey with a $7 billion investment for the entire project.

It is the fourth longest suspension bridge worldwide that was completed in April 2016, Gupta added.

Besides the Versova-Bandra Sea Link, the company has also executed the Western High Speed Diameter Motorway in Saint Petersburg in Russia with a Rs 17,600 crore contract value.

The project has a 12-km section with 5.3-km viaducts on sea and two cable stay bridges, which was opened to traffic in December 2016.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited is one of the pioneering names in the business with a project portfolio of 1,000 km of roads, 140 MW of solar power and 9,000 MW of thermal power.