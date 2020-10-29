JNPT opens centralised parking plaza to integrate parking of tractor trailers at one location; details

The new CPP has been opened by JNPT as part of its efforts to promote ease of doing business.

A new centralized parking plaza (CPP) has been opened by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) for container tractor-trailers with customs facilitation. The new CPP has been opened by JNPT as part of its efforts to promote ease of doing business. The new facility, spread across an area of 45 hectares, has a capacity to park as many as 1,538 tractor-trailers at a time. The CPP will be managed using a real time parking management system with provision of WiFi facility within the premises. For operations, management and maintenance of the plaza, JNPT has appointed Nirmala Auto Care Centre, according to a PTI report. The port operator said, the plaza has been set up exclusively to integrate tractor-trailers’ parking, carrying factory stuffed export containers at a single location instead of multiple locations as earlier.

According to the port operator, this will help integrate document processing by customs with state-of-the-art facilities as well as service provision. JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi was quoted in the report saying that JNPT is the country’s only port, which has planned for a facility of this scale. He further said CPP is a key initiative to streamline the movement of traffic as well as improve the port efficiencies using IT services. The newly-built plaza will also provide convenience amenities and facilities to truck drivers at nominal rates who travel long distances to reach the port.

According to JNPT, the facility has a dormitory for truck drivers to stay, well-maintained toilets, canteen for providing food to truck drivers, area for vehicle repair as well as maintenance and commercial building. Also, at each entry gate and entry lane, there will be guards and staff to guide the tractor-trailers to respective entry gates and lanes for entry formalities. This will ensure that tractor-trailers do not have to wait in a queue for entry. Moreover, a management information system (MIS) has been provided at the CPP, where tractor-trailers’ details like name, contact number, container number and truck number will be recorded.

A parking number will be allotted to the tractor-trailer once the data entry is done at the entry gates, based on its characteristics lie a destination terminal, cargo-type and container size, among others. According to JNPT, all the collected information will be linked with a parking number. Also, a unique ID with time, date and stamp will be allotted as well as stored in the central server. Further, with the help of variable messaging signs and other signages, the tractor-trailer in CPP will be guided to its parking location and will be moved to a parking bay near the inspection area. The tractor-trailer will be allotted the parking bay once the container is inspected and cleared by a customs official. The tractor-trailer, when a let export order is issued, can leave the CPP through the respective exit gates, JNPT added.