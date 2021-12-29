Jhansi station renamed Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces

The UP CM announced the name change in a short tweet, saying the Jhansi Railway Station would be known as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station from now.

The Jhansi Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh will be known as Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday. Rani Laxmibai was among India’s foremost rebel leaders during British rule and was killed in battle with British forces in June 1858 in Gwalior.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced the name change in a short tweet, saying the Jhansi Railway Station would be known as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station from now.

उत्तर प्रदेश का 'झाँसी रेलवे स्टेशन' अब 'वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई रेलवे स्टेशन' के नाम से जाना जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 29, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier sent a proposal about renaming the station to the Union Home Ministry. The ministry consents to a name change of any station or place after obtaining no-objections from the Union Ministry of Railways, Survey of India, and the Department of Posts. These organisations confirm that there is no town or village in their records with a name that is similar to the proposed name.

Once the name change is approved following an executive order, the Ministry of Railways will change the station code accordingly.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry renamed Mughalsarai Railway Station to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Railway Station following a proposal by the Uttar Pradesh government. Many cities in the BJP-ruled state have also been renamed following Adityanath’s ascent to power in 2017.

Following the announcement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted his gratitude to Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the name change was a tribute to the country’s unique culture, values, and heritage.

झांसी रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम अब 'वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई रेलवे स्टेशन' के नाम से जाना जायेगा। यह हमारी विशिष्ट संस्कृति, जीवन मूल्यों और धरोहर का सम्मान है।



इस अभूतपूर्व निर्णय के लिए प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी और UP के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी का अभिनंदन करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 29, 2021

Chouhan himself had obtained permission from the Centre to rename the Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal to Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia paid tributes at the Rani Laxmibai memorial in what was likely the first visit by a member of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family to the site.

The erstwhile Gwalior royal family had refused to support Rani Laxmibai during the rebellion of 1857.