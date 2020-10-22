Jewar International Airport to have Metro connectivity! Track connecting Jewar and Delhi airport to complete by 2024

Once the Jewar Airport is ready, it will be directly connected to the Delhi Airport via the Metro rail system.

The upcoming Jewar International Airport to have Metro connectivity! Once the Jewar Airport in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, UP is ready, it will be directly connected to the Delhi Airport via the Metro rail system, said Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials. Once the link is ready, passengers can expect to travel from one airport to the other airport in a duration of two-and-a-half hours whereas those travelling from South Delhi to the Jewar Airport, can expect to cover the distance in one-and-a-half hours, according to an IE report. Last year, three different proposals were submitted by RITES Limited to link the upcoming Jewar Airport with the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to the report, the plan selected by YEIDA involves three stages: Constructing a 20-km long Delhi Metro Line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad, which is already being undertaken by the DMRC; a 15-km long-proposed extension of Aqua Line from Tughlakabad to Noida Sector 142; and a 35.6-km long metro line between Knowledge Park and Jewar International Airport. On this 82-km journey, commuters will have to change twice at Noida Sector 142 and Knowledge Park II. The metro line from Aerocity to Tughlakabad is a part of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project, while the development of the other two metro corridors, handled by YEIDA at present, is estimated at a cost of Rs 8,248 crore. The journey’s last and longest leg that begins at Knowledge Park II and ends in Jewar International Airport is likely to cost Rs 5,708 crore. It will have as many as 25 stops.

YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh was quoted in the report saying that the proposed Metro will run from Aerocity, pass Tughlakabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and then it will head to Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, with the metro, travelling from one airport to the other will be significantly easier for the passengers, he said. The Jewar International Airport and the Metro link are likely to be ready by the year 2024. The upcoming airport in Jewar is expected to decongest Delhi’s IGI Airport, while providing easy access to regions like Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Mathura, and Agra.

According to Singh, the benefits of the project are manifold. Other than linking one airport to the other airport, it will also make travel easier for passengers travelling from the airport to Noida or South Delhi to Greater Noida. Even though the journey will end at Jewar, it will provide easy accessibility to various highways and expressways as well as make travel shorter and easier for those travelling from NCR to areas like Agra, Mathura and Rajasthan.