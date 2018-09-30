Jet Airways flight makes emergency landing at Indore Airport after mid-air engine failure; passengers safe

Jet Airways engineering teams are inspecting the aircraft.

A Hyderabad bound Jet Airways flight with 96 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Indore airport due to a technical glitch in the engine, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. All the passengers were reported safe in the incident.

Times of India reported that one of the two engines of the flight 9W 955 failed mid-air. The report quoted an airline spokesperson saying that the flight had 96 passengers on board along with 7 crew members. Jet Airways engineering teams are inspecting the aircraft.

This comes days after a major air mishap was averted after an IndiGo Airlines flight suffered a tyre burst while taking off from the Mumbai airport on September 20. The flight 6E361, A320 made an emergency landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The flight had a total of 185 passengers onboard. It landed safely at the Ahmedabad airport at 7.21 pm. All the passengers were reported unhurt after the plane made an emergency landing.

