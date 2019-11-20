Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki visits Delhi Metro; takes metro ride & guided tour of Delhi Metro Museum

The metro ride of the Japanese envoy concluded with a visit to the Patel Chowk metro station

Japanese Envoy visits Delhi Metro! Satoshi Suzuki, the Ambassador of Japan to India recently visited the Delhi Metro and took a train ride from Central Secretariat to Chawri Bazar stations on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line. The Ambassador of Japan was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Dr Mangu Singh, and other senior officials of the DMRC during the metro journey.

A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the metro ride of the Japanese envoy concluded with a visit to the Patel Chowk metro station, where the delegates took a guided tour of the metro museum. The Delhi Metro Museum is located on the first floor of the Patel Chowk metro station on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line.

According to DMRC, the first three phases of the Delhi Metro network were funded substantially with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The total operational network of the Delhi Metro in the national capital region (NCR) is 389 kilometres as of now. The Delhi Metro network has a total of 285 metro stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida corridor of Noida Metro Aqua Line. In the month of October 2019, the DMRC had also taken over operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro network which runs in Gurgaon. The construction work of the new Delhi Metro Phase-4 is also expected to begin by this month.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany had also visited the Delhi Metro’s rooftop solar power panel installed at the Dwarka Sector-21 metro station on the Delhi Metro Blue Line. The rooftop solar plant has been functional for five years now and has generated 3.3 million units since its final commissioning.

Along with her, a delegation of ministers from the International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries had also visited Delhi Metro headquarters in Delhi where DMRC highlighted and discussed the solar energy initiatives which have been adopted by the network in NCR.