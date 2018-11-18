Jammu ropeway project: Trial run for Mahamaya to Peer Kho section to begin on December 15

The splicing of the main rope of Mahamaya to Peer Kho section is expected to be carried by a foreign expert from November 25. (PTI)

The trial run for Mahamaya to Peer Kho section of the Jammu ropeway project will begin from December 15, said Shamim Ahmad Wani, the managing director of Cable Car Corporation.

Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Saturday reviewed the progress of the project during his visit to the construction site.

Ganai directed the departments concerned to work in synergy and ensure regular monitoring of the ongoing work.

The 1.66-km-long cable car project has two phases, first from Mahamaya to Peer Kho and second from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park over the Tawi river, with a total length of 1,118 metre.

The ropeway from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya has eight cabins and from Mahamaya to Peer Kho 14 cabins and the total number of towers in section one (Peer Kho to Mahamaya) and section two (Bahu Fort to Mahamaya) are nine.

With regard to safety of the project, all standard operating procedures have been adopted as per international standards, Wani said.

The advisor asked the officers to adopt a multi-pronged strategy to harness the tourism potential of the state and develop Jammu and Kashmir as a leading destination.

He said the tour and travel industry can again become the principal engine of the state’s economic growth.