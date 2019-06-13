Jammu and Kashmir eyes major infra boost! From Dal lake restoration to light rail transit system; details

Big boost for Jammu and Kashmir! The Modi government is all set to give a major upgrade to the infrastructure sector of Jammu and Kashmir. In a bid to build better urban infrastructure in J&K, several big projects have been proposed by the government. From satellite townships to Light Rail Transit System corridors, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will soon be able to witness big development across the state in the coming days. We take a look at some of the major upcoming infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir: 1) Both the cities will also have an elevated Mass Rapid Transit system. The corridors for the Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) have been finalized. Jammu will be provided with two LRTS corridors. The 17-km-long corridor I would connect Bantalab to Greater Kailash, covering 17 stations. While, 6-km-long corridor II would connect Udheywala to Exhibition ground, covering 6 stations. Similarly, Srinagar will be provided with two corridors. The 12.5-km-long corridor I would connect HMT Junction to Indra Nagar, covering 12 stations. The 12.5-km-long corridor II would connect Osmanabad to Hazuri Bagh, covering 12 stations. 2) The Metropolitan Regional Development Authorities (MRDAs) have been set up for the futuristic development of the cities - Srinagar and Jammu. 3) Satellite townships are being developed in Greater Srinagar and Greater Jammu with 50,000 new houses each. 4) These new townships are to be provided with million sq ft IT parks. 5) Also, for regulated development, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will be set up. 6) The Dal Lake will be comprehensively restored. Also, lighting, footpath, and waterbody will be beautified. Additionally, world-class musical fountain will be set up for tourists. 7) 24X7 water supply has been planned for the cities of Jammu and Kashmir. 8) The two capital cities - Srinagar and Jammu will get pollution-free with e-Buses.