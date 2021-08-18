Jal Jeevan Mission: Bihar shows best performance in providing rural tap water connections

Bihar has performed the best in providing rural tap water connections.

Under the Modi government’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the state of Bihar has performed the best in providing rural tap water connections. In two years since JJM was introduced, Bihar has gone from being among the bottom five states in terms of supply of rural tap water (with only 1.84 per cent households having connections), to among the top four states (86.96 per cent), an IE report said. As per the data available on the Jal Jeevan Mission dashboard as on Tuesday, out of 4.73 crore tap water connections provided across India since the mission’s launch in the year 2019, 1.46 crore connections have been in Bihar. This means that every third new tap water connection has been in the state.

The aim of JJM is to provide Functional Household Tap Bottom five to top four: Bihar leads in getting tap water connections to all rural households by the year 2024 and was announced by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech 2019. During that time, only 1.84 per cent of rural households in Bihar had supply of tap water. Among the other states in India, at the bottom were UP (1.96 per cent), Assam (1.76 per cent), West Bengal (1.21 per cent) and Meghalaya (0.77 per cent). In two years period, the percentage of rural households in Bihar with tap water connections has gone up to 86.96 per cent. The other states faring better than Bihar are Goa (100 per cent), Telangana (100 per cent) and Haryana (99.24 per cent).

The state of Telangana has also shown commendable performance, taking its share of rural households with tap water connections from 29 per cent in 2019 to 100 per cent now. Besides, these Union Territories of India- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli as well as Daman and Diu have also achieved the target of 100 per cent rural households receiving tap water.

States which were once way ahead of Bihar like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, now lag behind in tap water connections. When the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched, 70.13 per cent rural households in Gujarat, 34.02 per cent in the state of Maharashtra and 17.15 per cent in Tamil Nadu had supply of tap water. These states have improved to 84.06 per cent, 65.08 per cent and 34.74 per cent respectively.

The states of UP, Assam and WB, among the bottom five at JJM’s start, remain in the same block. According to the latest data, WB (11.13 per cent rural connections), UP (12.29 per cent), Chhattisgarh (13.11 per cent), Jharkhand (13.98 per cent) and Assam (16.69 per cent) are the five worst performers. Among the Union Territories, Ladakh has the lowest- 12.54 per cent of rural households with water supply.