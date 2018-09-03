Is your Delhi Metro smart card not working? Now, get a new one immediately with no additional cost

Now, with this new move by Delhi Metro, commuters will be able to save their time.

Is your Delhi Metro smart card not readable at the time of entry at AFC gates? In a useful move for commuters, Delhi Metro has simplified the entire process for reclaim of such metro smart cards which are not readable at the time of entry at AFC gates because of technical reasons. The metro smart cards which are unreadable but physically OK will now be replaced immediately with no additional charge by Delhi Metro. Earlier, commuters had to deposit unreadable cards at the metro station and they could only be reclaimed after a duration of five days. Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to replace them on the spot by visiting the customer care centre at the metro station. The metro commuter will have the option to recharge according to the journey or he/she may use alternate smart card or token, whichever is available.

Earlier, when a commuter faced this problem, he/she had to deposit the smart card at the metro station for technical redressal and then he/she was required to visit the same metro station after a duration of five days in order to reclaim that smart card with balance amount in it. Sometimes, it took more than five days and multiple visits to the same metro station to reclaim such smart cards for some unforeseen reasons.

Now, with this new move by Delhi Metro, commuters will be able to save their time. In this new process, the commuter will get a brand new smart card after handing over the physically OK unreadable card at the metro station. After a duration of five days and upto 90 days, the commuter can then tap his/her new smart card at any of the AVM set up at all the Delhi Metro stations and the balance amount of the previous unreadable metro smart card will be credited automatically into the new smart card. Therefore, the commuter will not be required to visit the same metro station for this purpose again.