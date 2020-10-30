  • MORE MARKET STATS

IRCTC Rupay SBI Credit Card: Good news for shopaholics! Get Amazon voucher worth Rs 500 & other benefits

October 30, 2020 2:43 PM

The new contactless IRCTC SBI RuPay Card is equipped with Near Field Communication technology and is said to be more convenient, faster and secure.

No joining fee will be charged till 31 March 2021.

IRCTC Rupay SBI Credit Card: Indian Railways passengers with IRCTC Rupay SBI Credit Card, you can get a shopping voucher from Amazon worth Rs 500. In a bid to give a boost to the Modi government’s Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India initiatives, the IRCTC SBI RuPay Card was launched a few months ago, jointly by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), State Bank of India (SBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The new contactless IRCTC SBI RuPay Card is equipped with Near Field Communication technology and is said to be more convenient, faster and secure. Following are some key features of the contactless card:

  • No joining fee will be charged till 31 March 2021
  • On Indian Railways ticket bookings through the IRCTC web portal, there is up to 10 per cent back as reward points (1 reward point = Rupee 1)
  • The reward points can be redeemed by users for free train tickets for themselves, family and friends
  • In the first 45 days, users can get 350 bonus reward points on transaction of an amount of Rs 500 or above
  • On train ticket booking through the IRCTC website, there is 1 per cent transaction charge waiver
  • The IRCTC Rupay SBI Credit Card also offers complimentary premium railway lounge access (1 visit per quarter)
  • The contactless card also offers fuel surcharge waiver of 1 per cent across all petrol pumps
  • The feature of National Common Mobility Card is active for online and contactless transactions; Also, wallet feature for tap and go payments at the metro, platforms tickets, tolls, etc., will soon be enabled

For online shoppers, the newly launched contactless IRCTC SBI RuPay Card offers various benefits. Customers or users can get discounts on shopping from Fitternity, Medlife, Me N Moms, etc. Also, various welcoming benefits were offered by the card to its users like 18% off on buying medicines from 1Mg, up to 40% discount on pathology, 10% fee waiver on any UpGrad course, etc.

