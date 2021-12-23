IRCTC Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trail: Visit Sarnath, Varanasi, Lucknow & more destinations! Check package details

The tour will start on 19 February 2022 and end on 24 February 2022.

IRCTC Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trail: Visit Allahabad, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Sarnath, Varanasi with a new tour package. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a 5 Nights/6 Days air tour package for devotees of Lord Ram. According to IRCTC, the tour will start on 19 February 2022 and end on 24 February 2022. Tourists and passengers will visit various iconic locations including Saranath, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Annapurna temple, attend Ganga Aarti, the Sangam, Allahabad Fort, Patalpuri Temple, Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhumi, Lakshman Ghat, Kala Ram Temple, Kanak Bhavan Temple, Bara Imambara (Bhulbhulaiya), Chota Imambara, Rumi Darwaza, Art Gallery, Ambedkar Memorial Park, Ghanta Ghar, etc.

According to IRCTC, on 19 February 2021, flight number 6E-604 will depart from Kolkata airport at 11.10 AM and arrive at Varanasi airport at 12.40 PM. On 24 February 2021, flight number 6E-104 will depart from Lucknow airport at 08.55 AM and arrive at Kolkata airport at 10.35 AM. The Single Occupancy category will cost Rs 30,120 per person, Double Occupancy will cost Rs 22,580 per person, Triple Occupancy will cost Rs 20,725 per person, Child with Bed (5 to 11 years) will cost Rs 16,245 and Child without Bed (2 to 4 years) will cost Rs 13,640.

The tour package cost will include Airfare (up and down), accommodation on a Double/Triple sharing basis at all places, Transportation and Sightseeing as per itinerary, Meals (Breakfast and Dinner), Assistance at all arrival and departure points, Travel Insurance, Service of IRCTC Tour Manager and GST. As per the cancellation policy, 30 per cent of the package cost will be deducted if the booking is cancelled 21 days prior to the journey, 55 per cent of the package cost will be deducted if cancelled before 21 to 15 days, 80 per cent of the package cost will be deducted if cancelled 14 to 8 days and there will be no refund if cancelled from 8 to 0 days.