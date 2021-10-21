IRCTC Antara River Sutra Cruise Package: Explore Kolkata & other hidden gems of West Bengal like never before

The package will cover destinations like Kolkata, Phulia, Bansberia, Chandernagore in West Bengal.

Antara River Sutra Cruise Package by IRCTC: Explore the “City of Joy” like never before! One of the most important cities of India, Kolkata is well known for its architectural splendour, rich art galleries, vibrant culture and historical significance. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering Antara River Sutra Cruise package for 2 Nights/3 Days. The package will cover destinations like Kolkata, Phulia, Bansberia, Chandernagore in West Bengal. The tour dates are 05 November, 26 November 2021; 17 December, 24 December 2021; 07 January, 14 January 2022; 14 February, 18 February 2022; 04 March, 25 March 2022.

As per details available on the IRCTC website, Single occupancy would cost Rs 55,125, Double occupancy will cost Rs 31,500, and for a Child (5 to 12 years), it would cost Rs 15,750. The cruise package cost includes accommodation, meals, Indian brand mineral water throughout the cruise, onboard English speaking guide, sightseeing as per itinerary, all entrance fees, still camera fees and local assistance, GST of 5 per cent. However, the cruise package cost will not include taxes and jetty fees as separately mentioned, International or domestic flights, accommodation in Kolkata, transfer from airport to Botanical garden jetty for arrival or departure. Juices and Drinks, personal laundry, Tips and Gratuities, all visa costs, as well as all personal items, health-accident-baggage or travel protection plan outside the boundaries of the ship.

For Guests of age group 18 or above, the final certificate for COVID -19 Vaccination is mandatory. As per the cancellation policy, if the booking is cancelled more than 30 days prior to the initial sailing date then a 15 per cent deposit will be forfeited. There will be no refund if the booking is cancelled between 0 to 29 days prior to the initial sailing date or non-appearance at the sailing time.