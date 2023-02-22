IRB Infra bags Rs 2,132-cr BOT project in Gujarat

IRB Infrastructure Developers, the country’s leading and largest integrated highways infrastructure developer, has emerged as a preferred bidder for the Rs 2,132-crore BOT project in Gujarat.

The project, with a concession period of 20 years from the appointed date, is 6 laning of the 90.90 kilometre stretch between Samakhiyali to Santalpur.

Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman & managing director, IRB Infra, said, “We are proud to continue our winning streak in the BOT space and this would be the sixth project that the company will be executing in Gujarat.

The present project will be an important addition to the IRB portfolio as this would cater to heavy commercial traffic connecting the Kandla and Mundra port, and is brownfield part of the prestigious Amritsar Jamnagar expressway.”

Upon award of this project, the company’s order book will stand revised to around Rs 20,892 crore, excluding GST, of which the construction order book will be at `9,714 crores, providing a strong visibility for next ~2.5 years.

With this win, IRB group’s asset base will swell to over Rs 62,000 crore spread in 10 states across the parent company and two InvITs.

IRB Group’s project portfolio (including private and public InvIT) will now have 23 road projects, including 18 BOT, 1 TOT and 4 HAM projects.