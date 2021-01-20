IntrCity SmartBus registers best ever growth since travel restarted in post lockdown era; details here

IntrCity SmartBus has already resumed operations on all existing pre-pandemic routes on all the seven hubs. (image: IntrCity FB)

The best ever growth has been registered by IntrCity SmartBus since travel re-started in the post lockdown era. The company has been experiencing two times faster growth than last year due to change in consumer mindset. It expects to maintain the growth over the coming year. According to IntrCity SmartBus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumers have particularly started expecting better overall experience quality including comfort, convenience and safety than ever before. The company further stated that an understanding of the shift in consumer preference helped it scale-up its performance and cross all time high peaks.

According to IntrCity SmartBus, the novel coronavirus outbreak had opened floodgates of possibilities for the company and helped it carve out a niche in the segment of intercity mobility. Now, the firm is expanding to newer routes as well as reinforcing the market dominance in in the segment of intercity mobility, driven by stronger brand pull and passenger’s faith, loyalty and confidence. IntrCity SmartBus has already resumed operations on all existing pre-pandemic routes on all the seven hubs- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, connecting over 200 cities across the country.

At present, private inter-city buses are the single largest and the most preferred travel mode. The company claimed that the role played by the private inter-city buse services is going to expand exponentially in the next five years. This unprecedented inter-city travel segment growth is directly linked to the gowth of GDP as well as investments in highway networks across the country, IntrCity SmartBus said.

Some of the other key initiatives propelled by the company- IntrCity SmartBus include Safe+ initiative to ensure traveler and crew safety. It also pioneered the SmartBus Lounges concept where due attention was paid to observing social distancing as well as sanitized interiors. To look after passenger convenience and safety, every SmartBus has a Bus Captain. Additionally, a self-help portal and mobile application allow travelers to track the bus journey, order meals and snacks, set a wake-up alarm, etc.