International Museum Day: National Gallery of Modern Art holds week-long celebrations to mark the occasion

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) located in New Delhi is holding week-long celebrations for the upcoming International Museum Day, which is held annually on or around May 18 and is coordinated by the International Council of Museums. To mark the occasion, the NGMA has organized special activities and programs. According to an ANI report, this event is being organized from May 16 to May 20 under the “Power of Museums” theme as mentioned by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Every year since 1977, ICOM has been organizing International Museum Day for the museum community.

The purpose of International Museum Day is to make visitors aware of the importance of the museum, cultural exchange as well as promotion of cultures. On May 16, 2022, under the aegis of the Cultural Exchange Program between India and Brazil, the program started with an exhibition titled “Brasilia and the Making of Modern Brazil”. The inauguration of the program was done in the presence of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi as the Chief Guest. During this five-day event, two exhibitions will take place, focusing on modern experts in Indian art.

The visitors, through the exhibitions, will get an opportunity to get acquainted with the paintings as well as lithographs made by well-known Indian artist Nandalal Bose (1882-1966). The ‘Kshetragya’ exhibition will display the wonderful arts created by great painters such as Ramkinkar Baij and Binod Behari Mukherjee and the Navaratnas of India. Also, a five-day-long event will include a workshop on paintings by renowned painters Amrita Shergill and Jamini Roy. Meanwhile, 3D projection mapping will be organized in the museum as well for underprivileged children at night. Moreover, photo booths have been arranged for those who are fond of witnessing cultural performances as well as selfies. From May 16 to May 20, 2022, the museum will be open for extended hours and no entry fee will be charged from the visitors.