Interesting! How Delhi Metro is maintaining its trains, signalling on the metro rail network amidst lockdown

Delhi Metro maintenance during COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Metro services for commuters have been suspended till April 14, 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, however, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is still working to ensure the timely maintenance and signalling of the metro rail network. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that in order to prevent the COVID-19 infection from spreading, minimum DMRC staff have been deployed in metro premises. The CISF officials, housekeeping staff and other DMRC technicians have been equipped with protective gear such as face masks, gloves etc to protect themselves from any external exposure. During the present 21-day nationwide lockdown, the DMRC is maintaining the Delhi Metro network with the minimum essential deployment of staff in the following manner:
- Only the terminal Delhi Metro stations on all the lines, depot, entry and exit points as well as the interchange stations will be manned by the DMRC staff round the clock in rotating shifts. This has been followed since March 28, 2020
- Two Delhi Metro trains are being operated on a daily basis, from every terminal Delhi Metro station in the morning and in the evening hours except in the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line and Delhi Metro Grey Line. On these two corridors, the train movement will be done in the morning hours, only on every 6th day.
- The above-explained metro movement exercise on all the corridors is being aimed at ensuring the good health as well as functionality of all the systems such as track, traction, signaling, traction, telecommunication etc. which are necessary for the smooth operations of metro services during the usual days
- The Delhi Metro’s operation control centres, which are situated at Metro Bhawan and Shastri Park, have been deployed with the minimum staff round the clock. Generally, around 10-12 staff members work in one shift, which may be eventually decreased to 2-3 members in one shift.
- Minimum staff members from the metro’s system related wings such as signalling, civil, electrical, telecom, track, traction will be deployed at the metro stations. The purpose of this is to visit the metro stations and check the functionality of the technical system regularly, in order to ensure that the network is working properly.
- DMRC has prepared the duty roster for the staff members in such a way that one station manager or station controller visits the unmanned metro station every sixth day.
- All the equipments in the network whose functionality is not required due to the non-functioning of train services, will be switched off during the 21-day lockdown period.
- The supply of the commercial outlets especially the shops and kiosks may be stopped due to safety reasons during the lockdown.
- The power supply at the metro stations required for the minimum staff members of CISF, housekeeping deployed at the stations is being ensured. The power supply is also being utilized for the galleries at stations, water pump, availability of water in the washrooms.
- The functionality of the OHE and signalling systems will be ensured by DMRC throughout the lockdown period. Similarly, all of the communication systems such as intercom, radio sets will be set in the regular working mode along with cameras.
- DMRC’s CISF personnel will be manning all metro stations and will also monitor the premises through station rounds and CCTV footage for any unusual activity. Any abnormal activity will be reported by CISF to the control room.
