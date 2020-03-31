Interesting! How Delhi Metro is maintaining its trains, signalling on the metro rail network amidst lockdown

DMRC is maintaining the Delhi Metro network with the minimum essential deployment of staff

Delhi Metro maintenance during COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Metro services for commuters have been suspended till April 14, 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, however, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is still working to ensure the timely maintenance and signalling of the metro rail network. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that in order to prevent the COVID-19 infection from spreading, minimum DMRC staff have been deployed in metro premises. The CISF officials, housekeeping staff and other DMRC technicians have been equipped with protective gear such as face masks, gloves etc to protect themselves from any external exposure. During the present 21-day nationwide lockdown, the DMRC is maintaining the Delhi Metro network with the minimum essential deployment of staff in the following manner: