Infrastructure push: Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates new bridges, projects; details here

As many as ten bridges in districts including Coimbatore, Cuddalore and Tiruchirappali built at a cost of Rs 160.34 crore and new projects worth Rs 103.4 crore under the municipal administration department were today inaugurated by Chief Minister K Palaniswami. The facilities, inaugurated through video conferencing from the Secretariat here by Palaniswami include three railway overbridges and seven river bridges. A two-way rail overbridge at Pothanur in Coimbatore district, which was among the facilities launched was built at a cost of Rs 22.60 crore and it will ease flow of vehicular traffic in the North Coimbatore-Pothanur-Chettipalayam road, an official release here said.

In Cuddalore district, a bridge across river Vellaru near Bhuvanagiri and another across river Kollidam between two villages built at a cost of Rs 22.57 crore and Rs 7.32 crore respectively were inaugurated. Other bridges including railway overbridges were inaugurated in districts including Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Tirupur and Tuticorin.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated new projects worth Rs 103.4 crore including two Underground Drainage Projects for suburban Sorrapattu and Puthagaram-Kathirvedu areas here besides new parks and office buildigns under the municipal administration and water supply department. Also, Palaniswami inaugurated two sub-treasury office buildings at Tiruvallur (Avadi) and Pudukottai (Ponnamaravathi) districts built at a total cost of Rs 1.40 crore.