Infrastructure is the backbone of the country: Shashank Agarwal, MD, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd

In recent times, India has witnessed a high pace of infrastructure development. From Railways to highways, new records are being created and private partners and suppliers are playing a major role in achieving the feat. Salasar technology is expanding it range of products and services to support the infrastructural needs of a rapidly developing nation. In Conversation with Financial Express Online, Shashank Agarwal, MD, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. talks about his infrastructure projects and future plans. Excerpts

Can you please share details of your ongoing railway projects?

At present, there are multiple ongoing projects, the Delhi division of Northern Railway under electrical construction wing is one of the major projects, along with the Ghaziabad- Road over Bridge at Dhobi Ghat in Lieu of L-Xing. The Electrification work at Patel Nagar, yard remodeling at Pratapgharh & Janghai Stations in Lucknow Division, and remodeling of Ajronda and Sarita Vihar depots are a few of our premeditated projects.

What are your expansion plans for this year?

We are establishing a heavy structural steel fabrication plant with modern techniques. Though the expansion of manufacturing capacity is already underway as we are about to start production in our new manufacturing plant dedicated to heavy structural steel. This new vertical will be doing heavy structural steel fabrication for Bridges, power plants, process plants, high-rise buildings, PEB buildings, Warehouses, Airport hangers, Metro stations. We plan on expanding into the EPC sector of this manufacturing vertical as well.

What inclusion of new technologies is taking place at your end for the upcoming projects?

For numerous years, robotics and mechanization have been engaged by manufacturers to increase efficiency and diminish production costs per unit. With the help of the edge cutting technologies we have come up with the automated Multi torch CNC plasma cutting machine, Twin-wire both side advanced Corimpex(Italy} welding machine, 7-axis CNC drilling machine, Automated blasting & painting machine for multi-coat painting scheme, and many more.

Any major investments and tie-ups in the last year?

The major investments and tie-ups include the Northern Railway, Delhi – Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning for overhead electrification and substation installation in Delhi & Lucknow. Cumulatively worth 27.9Cr. Also, the DMRC installation of flexible overhead equipment and SCADA system is worth 23.9 Cr and Western Railway, Vadodra – Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning for overhead electrification in Vadodra worth 16.7 Cr – Consortium with REW.

Tell us more about your newly launched unit

The manufacturing unit is spread over 60,000 sq. meters to provide heavy structural steel fabrication for bridges, power plants, process plants, high-rise buildings, PEB buildings, Warehouses, Airport hangers, and Metro stations. The facility will be aimed at providing 360-degree solutions for Heavy steel structures, starting from conceptual/ structural design to fabrication, supply, erection, and handover to end-users.

What are your views on the rapid pace of infrastructure development in the country and the role of the private sector in it?

Infrastructure is developing at a good pace, and the recently increased capital expenditure on the same from the government sets a positive precedent. Infrastructure is the backbone of the country as the movement of people, goods & material depends on it. Better road and railway networks (Consisting of flyovers and bridges, etc.,) means better transportation of resources, improving logistics for all firms, which in turn boosts further development, making it an exponential growth cycle. Private firms play a significant role in this development. As the government needs to distribute the workload to keep up the pace, private firms pick up the slack and execute projects swiftly.