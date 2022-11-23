Infrastructure growth in Malad spurs real estate demand

Anyone visiting Mumbai after a length of time will notice the rapid change that has come over the city. The suburban landscape is changing phenomenally with the exponential growth in development and infrastructure. The old pastoral setting, situated in mangrove-covered land with green meadows, buffalo sheds, and an easy-paced lifestyle has given way to high-rise buildings, multi-lane highways, fast cars, fast food joints, and a young, energised population that can never seem to get enough of the good life.

Malad is one such locale in the western suburbs that has now become the darling of developers. It is an important station on the Western Railway Suburban line. The Western Express Highway passes through it. The Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road connects Malad with Powai. The Sanjay Gandhi National Park is close by, offering families a rare chance to appreciate the value of Nature, and maintaining some of the erstwhile idyllic ambience of the area. The Metro station, domestic and international airports and the upcoming Coastal Road are all in close proximity, making Malad an important hub with excellent connectivity to most important points in the city. The new Metro Line 2 which is slated to connect Colaba and SEEPZ, will go through Malad.



There are good schools, colleges, state-of-the-art hospitals, IT centres, eateries and recreational places within Malad that add to its appeal as a residential and business hub. INS Hamla, training institute of the Indian Navy, is situated in Malad. Those who like spending lazy afternoons on the waterfront will enjoy the convenience of the Madh-Marve and Aksa beaches which lie along Malad’s western shoreline.

Along with the growth of residential properties, commercial real estate has also seen a spurt in growth. With so many facilities within easy reach, residents can avoid long commutes to their workplace. Developers are undertaking projects to meet the demand for residential, commercial and IT centres. Apartments and row houses of various sizes, with a wide range of amenities are now available to suit all income groups. This is contributing to the development of Malad as a modern, cosmopolitan and fashionable area. Hence Malad is now one of the fastest growing suburbs of Mumbai. The growing number of residential projects is likely to grow even further once the Dahisar-Mandale Metro Line 2B gets completed.

Property investors are warming up to the appeal of Malad as a lucrative investment choice. It is one of the most sought-after locations in the western suburbs. With excellent connectivity and transport, there is high demand for property from high income and working class families. While numerous projects have been completed or are under construction, there is enough space to accommodate the demand, and more projects are expected to take off in the near future.

The Marina Enclave in Malad West, spread across 10 acres a project by Gurukrupa Group, is nestled within lush greenery just bordering the hustle and bustle of busy urban life. The project showcases a contemporary design set amidst green surroundings. The 2 and 3-BHK flats offer the perfect work-life balance, allowing residents to recharge themselves at the end of a hard day’s work, and wake up each morning with renewed zest to face the challenges of a new day. The property incorporates special zones that offer residents an experience of spiritual enrichment, entertainment, recreation, fitness training and interpersonal networking. The amenities include a clubhouse, crèche, gymnasium, banquet hall, swimming pool, gazebo, kids’ park, jogging track, net cricket area, skating rink and many more. The Marina Enclave is more than a personal space: it is a new world where mind, body and soul are given a chance to explore and connect with something beyond the humdrum of everyday life.

It is strategically situated at a location from where you can get uninterrupted creek views facing the pagoda with famous schools and educational institutes around. The property lies just behind Billabong School on the 90 Feet Road near Bhoomi Park, easily accessible from Charkop and Jankalyan Nagar. Site visits can be arranged, so that buyers can be absolutely sure of the solidity of their investment.

Other projects in Malad West include Lotus Sky Gardens, Raheja Exotica Verona, and Vora Centrico. Together with the Marina Enclave, they make Malad a destination that one can feel proud of. Malad is the happening place today and is likely to remain so for a very long time. Truly, this is where Mumbai’s future lies.