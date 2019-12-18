Infra sector tender awards at 11-month high in November

December 18, 2019

November saw tender awards in the infrastructure sector touch an 11-month high at around Rs. 30,000 crore, 67% higher y-o-y, according to a domestic brokerage firm’s report.

Tenders floated in the month fell 9% y-o-y at around Rs. 50,000 crore, the third-high-est monthly in FY20. November tenders year-to-date were at around Rs. 2.9 lakh crore, 41% lower y-o-y.

