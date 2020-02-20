Infra sector boost: PE/VC investments at all-time high in 2019

Indian private equity/venture capital (PE/VC) investments have recorded an all-time high of $48 billion in 2019.
Indian private equity/venture capital (PE/VC) investments have recorded an all-time high of $48 billion in 2019. This is the third consecutive year that the PE/VC sector has outperformed. In terms of value, PE/VC investments increased by 28% compared with 2018, while the deal volume increased by 35%. This growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in investments in the infrastructure sector, which grew over three times compared with 2018.
