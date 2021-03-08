Infra boost in Tripura! PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India-Bangladesh along with other projects

The ‘Maitri Setu’ bridge has been developed over the river Feni, which flows between the Indian boundary in the Northeast state of Tripura and Bangladesh. (representational image)

On 9 March 2021, PM Narendra Modi is all set to virtually inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh. Besides, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects in Tripura as well. The ‘Maitri Setu’ bridge has been developed over the river Feni, which flows between the Indian boundary in the Northeast state of Tripura and Bangladesh. According to the PMO, the name ‘Maitri Setu’ symbolizes growing bilateral relations as well as friendly ties between the two nations. The construction work of the bridge was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at a cost of Rs 133 crores. The 1.9 Km long Maitri Setu bridge connects Sabroom, India with Ramgarh, Bangladesh.

The PMO stated that the bridge is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and movement of people between the two countries. With this project launch, the state of Tripura will become the ‘Gateway of North East’ with access to Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port, which is around 80 km from Sabroom. Also, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom, which is expected to ease the movement of goods and passengers, provide new market opportunities for North East states’ products as well as assist seamless movement of people to and from India and Bangladesh. The Land Ports Authority of India has taken up the project at around Rs 232 crores.

The PM will also lay National Highway 208 project’s foundation stone, connecting Unakoti district headquarters, Kailashahar with Khowai district headquarters. According to the PMO, it will provide an alternative route to National Highway 44. The 80 km long National Highway 208 project has been taken up by NHIDCL with a project cost of Rs 1,078 crores. Besides, he will also inaugurate State Highways as well as other district roads, developed by the Tripura government with a financial outlay of Rs 63.75 crore. These road projects will provide all-weather connectivity to Tripura people.

PM Modi will also inaugurate 40,978 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) as well as the Integrated Command and Control Centre developed under Agartala Smart City Mission. Further, he will lay the foundation stone for Multi Level Car Parking and Commercial Complex at Old Motor Stand as well as for widening the existing road between Lichubagan and the airport from two to four lanes.