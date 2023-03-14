Infra boon in North-East! Here’s how much the government spent in developing the infrastructure of NE states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has spent more than Rs 3.84 lakh crore for the development of infrastructure in the North Eastern (NE) states since 2014-15. A total of 55 non-exempted Central ministries and various departments have spent at least 10 percent of their Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for the overall development of the region including Assam.

An amount of Rs 3,84,426 lakh crore has been spent on several infrastructure development projects to improve – road connectivity, air connectivity, railways network, waterways, telecom, and power.

Also Read: These Greenfield airports are now operational! Know all about them here

Road connectivity:-

As of December 2022, a total of 4,121 km of road projects have been completed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the region in the last seven years, while several projects of length 7,545 km amounting to Rs 1,05,518 crore are presently underway. The major ongoing road projects in the NE region are – the 62.9 km long four-laning of Dimapur-Kohima Road in Nagaland, 167 km long four-laning of Nagaon bypass to Holongi in Arunachal Pradesh, 152 km long alternate two-lane highway from Bagrakote to Pakyong (NH-717A) in Sikkim, 351 km long two-laning of Aizawl–Tuipang NH-54 in Mizoram, 20 km long four-laning of Imphal–Moreh section of NH-39, and 75.4 km of two-laning in Manipur.

Railways:-

Since 2014-15, the government has spent Rs 19,855 crore for the development of new tracks and doubling the existing lines. Currently, 20 projects, costing Rs 74,485 crore for more than 2,000 km in length are at different stages of planning/approval/execution.

Airways:-

The government has made 17 airports operating in the region while the work on new Greenfield Airports Arunachal Pradesh’s Tezu, Assam’s Dibrugarh, Guwahati and Silchar, Manipur’s Imphal, Meghalaya’s Barapani, Tripura’s Agartala are underway.

Also Read: Parliamentary panel asks Indian Railways to reconsider decision on concession to senior citizen commuters; Will there be good news soon?

Waterways:-

The government is developing the NW-2 with a fairway of required depth and width, day and night navigation aids, and terminals. The facilities created and planned would cost Rs 461 crore during 5 years (2020-2025).

Significance:-

The move will boost the socio-economic development of the region. With the good connectivity network with other parts of the country, tourist footfall will increase in the region. It will also generate employment.