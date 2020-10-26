Industrialization boost in Goa! Foundation stone of Maritime Cluster laid at Verna Industrial Estate; details

The foundation stone of Maritime Cluster at Verna Industrial Estate, Salcete, located in the state of Goa was laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari via video conferencing.

Goa to get an industrialization boost in the coming years! Recently, the foundation stone of Maritime Cluster at Verna Industrial Estate, Salcete, located in the state of Goa was laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari via video conferencing. The minister believes that this initiative will give a major boost to industrialization in Goa. While speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Union Minister said that the construction of the Common Facility Centre (CFC) of Konkan Marine Cluster in Goa is going to be a big achievement for the coastal state’s future, according to an ANI report. He further said, the clustre development program is a scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Under this, as many as 80 Common Facility Centre projects have been completed all across the country so far and 80 projects are still under implementations.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony, Gadkari while highlighting the state’s long history in the maritime sector, also said that the Konkan Maritime Cluster would be a growth engine for the development of the state, generating several job opportunities for thousands of Goa youths. The coastal state of Goa has a lot of importance as well as a long history in the maritime sector, the minister added.

The first Maritime Cluster of the country – Konkan Maritime Cluster was set up by a corporation of Goan companies in Goa. According to the website of Konkan Maritime Cluster, the Goan Maritime Cluster was set up under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Directorate of Industries, Trade and Commerce, Goa Government and supported by Confederation of Indian Industry as well as Shipyards Association of Goa under the guidance of Shipping and Transport Ministry under the Central Scheme of establishing cluster formations in various industrial fields facilitated by Shipping Directorate General.