Indigenous Double-Lane Modular Bridge, Umling La Pass & more! 27 infra projects built by BRO inaugurated today

Today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually dedicated to the nation 24 bridges as well as three roads, built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across four States and two UTs. Of the 24 bridges, nine of them are located in Jammu & Kashmir; five bridges each in Ladakh and the state of Himachal Pradesh; three bridges in Uttarakhand and one each in the states of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Of the three roads, two roads are in Ladakh and one road is in the state of West Bengal. The main highlight of the event was the inauguration of the country’s first indigenous Class 70 140-feet Double-Lane Modular Bridge, which has been constructed at 11,000 feet height at Flag Hill Dokala, Sikkim and Chisumle-Demchok road at Umling La Pass in Ladakh at over 19,000 feet which also holds the Guinness World Record of the highest motorable road in the world.

The Union Minister said the road at Umling-La pass will boost tourism, enable faster movement of Armed Forces as well as ensure socio-economic development of the region. He further stated that in border areas, roads cater to the strategic requirements as well as ensure equal participation of remote areas in the nation’s development of the nation, commending Border Roads Organisation for its perseverance in achieving the feat despite the challenges of high altitude and sub-zero temperatures.

Singh described the indigenous Double-Lane Modular Bridge as an example of the Modi government’s ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and also appreciated that the project has been constructed at a much lower cost and can be dismantled if required. The e-inauguration held today has taken the tally of India’s infrastructure projects executed by the Border Roads Organisation to a record 102 in a single working season, that too in the 75th year of the nation’s Independence. The organization has completed the construction of projects in a record timeframe, by using state-of-the-art technology in most of the projects.