India’s longest elevated road inaugurated by Yogi Adityanath; top 10 facts about the project

The much awaited India's longest elevated road was finally inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. The 10.3 km long Hindon Elevated Road's primary objectivity was to ease traffic movement from Ghaziabad to New Delhi and vice versa. The Hindon Elevated Road Project will not just boast of being India's longest elevated road, it will also, in reality, reduce an hour-long journey to just 18 minutes. The flyover will be open to commuters from today. While former Chief Minister and head of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and claimed that it was actually his government that was responsible for the implementation of the project, BJP government said that much of project was actually spearheaded by Yogi Adityanath.

Here are top facts about Hindon Elevated Road Project, which is India’s longest elevated road:

1. The expressway is a 10.3 km long elevated road, making it the longest elevated road in the country.

2. The Hindon Elevated Road will be connecting Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad to UP Gate, shortening an hour-long journey to just 18 minutes.

3. The total cost of the completed project is estimated to be Rs. 1,147 crore.

4. The entire stretch of the Hindon Elevated Road is built on 228 single-pier pillars.

5. The vehicles using the elevated road will be allowed to drive at an average speed limit of 80 km/hour.

6. The Hindon Elevated Road project faced several clearances from the central agencies. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change gave its final nod and gave environment clearance on March 11th.

7. The Hindon Elevated Road will also connect commuters to NH-24, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway making journey till Delhi’s Akshardham signal-free.

8. The longest elevated road will also help commuters and travellers to reach Hindon airbase which is at a distance of 1.5 km from the toll gate.

9. The Hindon Elevated Road is constructed on Transit-oriented development (TOD) basis, a kind urban planning that aims at public transportation made easily accessible to residential, business and leisure space.

10. According to Ghaziabad Development Authority, the remaining work of the project is expected to be completed by May 2018.