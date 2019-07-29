India’s first underwater metro tunnel! Kolkata Metro to have Europe-style tunnel under Hooghly river; 10 facts

Kolkata Metro East-west corridor project will cut down travel cost, time of passengers travelling across most populous areas of Kolkata. (Image- KMRC website)

India’s first underwater metro rail tunnel by 2021! Kolkata Metro, which is also the country’s first metro rail network, will proudly have a European-style underwater tunnel as part of its East-West Metro project. The project is being overseen by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd a government of India entity. Once the project is completed, two iconic Indian Railways stations – Howrah Junction railway station (HWH) and Sealdah railway station (SDAH) – will be connected through Kolkata Metro network.

Kolkata Metro East-West line, underwater tunnel: Top 10 facts

1. Kolkata East-West Metro line is 16.6-km long. The project will be completed by 2021. A senior Railway official told PTI it would ferry 10 lakh (1 million) passengers per day by 2035.

2. The prime attraction of the Kolkata East-West Metro line is the underwater tunnel that will go beneath the Hooghly river, a distributary of the Ganga river. The twin tunnel will be 520 metres long. One tunnel would be East-bound and the other would be West-bound. The twin tunnels are being built 30 metres below the riverbed.

3. The Kolkata Metro East-West line will connect Howrah metro station and Mahakaran (iconic Writers’ Building) metro stations. Commuters travelling between these two stations will spend around one minute under the river. The metro train will run at a speed of 80 km per hour.

4. Out of the total 16.6 km long Kolkata Metro East-west corridor, 5.8 km section will be elevated and 10.8 km will be part of the underground corridor.

5. Kolkata Metro East-west corridor map:

Image- KMRC website

6. Kolkata Metro East-west corridor stations: The elevated stations of Kolkata Metro East-west corridor are Sector-V station, Karunamoyee station, Central Park station, City centre station, Bengal Chemical station, Saltlake stadium station.

The underground stations of Kolkata Metro East-west corridor are Phoolbagan station, Sealdah station, Esplanade, Mahakaran station, Howrah station, Howrah Maidan.

7. Kolkata Metro East-west corridor project will cut down travel cost, time of passengers travelling across most populous areas of Kolkata, according to Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

8. The underwater tunnel of Kolkata Metro will provide a unique travelling experience for commuters. It will be like travelling more than a 10 storied building below the water surface for almost half-kilometre across the Hooghly. According to Kolkata Metro officials, the tunnel is a “marvel of modern technology” – a “resounding first in India” as well as a “rare venture world–wide”.

9. The underwater line tunnel beneath the Hooghly river is a state-of-the-art metro line. The Eurostar, that connects the famous Paris-London undersea tunnel, offers an apt analogy for the level of technology harnessed by KMRCL.

10. The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. adopted cutting-edge latest boring process which causes no traffic snarls. The authority has procured “Earth Pressure Balance” Tunnel Boring Machines which ensures “life goes on as usual on the surface”.