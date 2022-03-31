India’s first Integrated Smart City launched in Tamil Nadu with over 150 world-class amenities

On Wednesday, a real estate developer- G Square, launched Tamil Nadu’s first Integrated Smart City in Coimbatore spread across 120.7 acres. It is a first-of-its-kind project in India with over 150 world-class amenities, including a helipad and a 50,000 sq. ft clubhouse. Coimbatore’s Smart City would help the firm promote projects on plots through its new project G Square City, according to an IE report. Located along the Salem-Kochi Highway which is popularly known as the Coimbatore bypass, G Square City shall be the first Integrated Smart City in the state of Tamil Nadu encompassing as many as 1,663 villa plots as well as 26 commercial plots spanning over 120.7 acres.

According to the report, the residential elite plots are priced at Rs 8.5 lakh and premium plots at Rs 9.5 lakh per cent as an early-bird price. The residential plots in the Smart City are starting from Rs 28 lakh, while commercial plots are starting from Rs 2 crore. G Square CEO N Eshwar was quoted in the report saying that this is a big and crucial milestone for them to set up the first and the only Integrated Smart City project in India through G Square City. The G Square City has put a lot of effort into conceptualising this Smart City project by researching various aspects like prime location accessibility as well as the latest technological advancement.

The city of Coimbatore is part of the Modi government’s Smart City Mission undertaken by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. The purpose of the Smart City Mission is to drive economic growth as well as improve the quality of life of people by allowing local area development as well as harnessing technology. According to Eshwar, G Square City is the Tamil Nadu state’s first integrated smart city with proposed hospital, school, bank, mall as well as a convenience store that is touted to be a smart community project, which would integrate both, infrastructural development and technological advancement, and also, provide some of the finest amenities at the same time.