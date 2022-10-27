India’s 1st vertical lift Railway Sea Bridge 81% work completed, 76 girders launched: Check latest pics

India’s 1st vertical lift Railway Sea Bridge Update: Railways are vigorously working on India’s first vertical lift Rail Sea Bridge. The Ministry of Indian Railways has recently shared the pictures of India’s first vertical lift railway bridge also known as Pamban Bridge connecting the mainland of India with Rameswaram Island with work updates.

The work on the bridge has 81 percent completed according to the latest reports. The bridge will help the railways in carrying more weight with increased speed and volume of traffic on the route after completion of work. This bridge will also allow the ships and streamers to pass through without any obstacles.

Sharing the work update on twitter, the Ministry of Railways has informed that 81 percent work on the bridge has been completed on India’s 1st vertical lift Railway Sea Bridge- Pamban Bridge connecting the mainland of India with Rameswaram Island. All 333 piles completed and the work of 101 pile cap and sub structure is also completed, 76 out of 99 girders launched. The Indian Railways has also shared pictures of the multiple projects in the tweet. Have a look at the tweet.

India's 1st vertical lift Railway Sea Bridge- Pamban Bridge connecting the mainland of India with Rameswaram Island.



• 81% work completed

• Piling Work: All 333 piles completed

• Pile cap & Sub-Structure: All 101 completed

• 76 out of 99 girders launched pic.twitter.com/rJs3KG1SWd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 25, 2022

It is expected that the new Pamban Bridge will be operational in March of next year. However, the Railways has yet not given any specific date for when the bridge’s construction will be finished and operational.

It is estimated that the bridge will cost about Rs. 250 crores. The length of the bridge will be more than 2 KM long and will have a 63 meter stretch which will lift up while still being parallel to the deck to give access to the ships. It is 12.5 meters above ocean level and is 6,776 ft (2,065) long which will make it possible for two ships to cross the bridge at the same time.