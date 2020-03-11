India’s 1st Metrolite project! Delhi Metro floats tender for rolling stock of Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli Metrolite

Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli corridor will be at-grade and will operate along the arterial roads of areas such as Mayapuri industrial region, Hari Nagar, Shivpuri, Dwarka sectors 1,2,6,7,10, 20, 23, 24 before terminating at Bamnoli village
Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli Metrolite project: Delhi Metro initiates the country’s first Metrolite project! Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has floated tenders for the upcoming Metrolite corridor between Kirti Nagar and Bamnoli in the national capital. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that tenders have been floated for the procurement of 29 trains for the 19 kilometres long upcoming Metrolite project. The project extends between Kirti Nagar, which is in West Delhi and Bamnoli, which is in south-west Delhi. The spokesperson added that as of now, the tenders have been floated for the procurement of the rolling stock of the project and not for the civil work.
According to DMRC, once the contract is awarded, the contractor will have to deliver the Metrolite trains within a period of 18 months. This will be the very first Metrolite corridor in India. Last year, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, had announced the plan to develop two Metrolite corridors in Delhi; one between Rithala-Narela and the other between Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli. The Metrolite trains will be smaller in size as compared to the Delhi Metro coaches, and the track will be of standard gauge.
Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli Metrolite corridor project: Details
- The Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli corridor will be completely at-grade and will operate along the arterial roads of areas such as Mayapuri industrial region, Hari Nagar, Shivpuri, Dwarka sectors 1,2,6,7,10, 20, 23, 24 before terminating at the Bamnoli village
- The corridor will also pass through Dwarka sector 25, where an exhibition-cum-convention centre is under construction.
- Each Metrolite train will have seven air-conditioned (AC) coaches. Along with this, every train will have a capacity of accommodating as many as 425 passengers.
- The length of the Metrolite trains will be 45 metres. The Delhi Metro trains are 89-178 metres long.
- The operational speed of the Metrolite has been proposed at 60 km per hour.
- The ticketing system for the Metrolite is yet to be finalised, according to DMRC.
