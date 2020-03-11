India’s 1st Metrolite project! Delhi Metro floats tender for rolling stock of Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli Metrolite

DMRC has floated tenders for the upcoming Metrolite corridor between Kirti Nagar and Bamnoli (representative image)

Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli Metrolite project: Delhi Metro initiates the country’s first Metrolite project! Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has floated tenders for the upcoming Metrolite corridor between Kirti Nagar and Bamnoli in the national capital. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that tenders have been floated for the procurement of 29 trains for the 19 kilometres long upcoming Metrolite project. The project extends between Kirti Nagar, which is in West Delhi and Bamnoli, which is in south-west Delhi. The spokesperson added that as of now, the tenders have been floated for the procurement of the rolling stock of the project and not for the civil work.

According to DMRC, once the contract is awarded, the contractor will have to deliver the Metrolite trains within a period of 18 months. This will be the very first Metrolite corridor in India. Last year, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, had announced the plan to develop two Metrolite corridors in Delhi; one between Rithala-Narela and the other between Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli. The Metrolite trains will be smaller in size as compared to the Delhi Metro coaches, and the track will be of standard gauge.

Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli Metrolite corridor project: Details