Indian Railways: Work on India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge is in progress, 64 girders launched

Currently, Indian Railways is working on the country’s first vertical lift bridge which will connect Rameswaram in the Arabian Sea to mainland India. The bridge will help the railways to operate trains at higher speed, carry more weight and increase the volume of traffic between Pamban and Rameswaram. It will also allow the ships and streamers to pass through without any obstacles.

Today, Indian Railways has given an update on the same. Indian Railways has tweeted some photographs of the new Pamban Bridge and informed that the construction work of India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, the New Pamban Bridge is going on in full swing at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The work on the substructure has been completed and 65 out of 99 girders have been launched.

It is expected that the new Pamban Bridge will be operational from March Next Year. However, the Indian Railways has not given any specific date of the completion of the construction work on the bridge.

The cost of the bridge will be around ₹250 crores. The bridge is more than 2 KM long and will have a 63 metre stretch which will lift up while remaining parallel to the deck to allow access to the ships. The bridge is located 12.5 metre above sea level and is 6,776 ft (2,065 m) long. This bridge is planned to be constructed in automotive mode, allowing two ships to pass this bridge at the same time.

In comparison to existing manual operation and control, the new bridge will have manual operation and control systems which will be interlocked with the train control system. Other than this, the new bridge will have many other new technologies like stainless steel reinforcement, composite sleeper and a long-life painting system.