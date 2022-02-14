Indian Railways to set up biggest, world-class Wrestling academy in Delhi

The wrestling academy will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 30.76 crores.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to offer the best sports facilities to sportspersons, the Railway Ministry had committed wrestlers of Indian Railways to provide a world class wrestling academy at the earliest. In a bid to fulfill the commitment to set up a state-of-art wrestling academy in Indian Railways, work has been sanctioned by the ministry to establish the same at Kishanganj, Delhi. The wrestling academy will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 30.76 crores. According to the Railway Ministry, this wrestling academy will be the biggest in India, equipped with advanced training facilities. It will provide an opportunity for many budding wrestlers to become champions in the coming time, the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, the national transporter has played a key role in promoting wrestling in the country and most of the elite wrestlers in India are from Indian Railways. In Olympics, most of the medals won in wrestling by India were from Indian Railways- Sushil (in 2008 and 2012), Sakshi Malik (in 2016), Ravi Kumar and Bajrang (in 2020). In Tokyo Olympic 2020, the performance of sportspersons from Indian Railways have been phenomenal and out of seven medals won by India, two players were from Indian Railways.

The Railway Ministry further mentioned that Indian Railways is contributing in the promotion of sports in India through Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), in a big way. The national transporter has supported sizable number of sportspersons in India by giving them job security with various incentives. More than 9000 sportspersons, as on date, are on roll in 29 game disciplines in Indian Railways, the ministry said. Sportspersons from Indian Railways have been honoured with 27 Padamshree, 176 Arjuna awards, 14 Dronacharya awards, 12 Dhyanchand awards as well as 9 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards for their outstanding sports achievements, the Railway Ministry added.