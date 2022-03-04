Indian Railways to run Holi Special Trains! Check stations, halts, timings & other details

Central Railway has announced to run 22 Trips of Holi Special Trains between Mumbai and Ballia.

IRCTC Holi Special Trains: For the convenience of Indian Railways passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the upcoming festival of Holi, the national transporter has decided to run various train services across the country. The Western Railway zone has announced to run Holi special superfast trains o­n special fare between Bandra Terminus – Bhagat ki Kothi – Borivali, Mumbai Central – Jaipur – Borivali, as well as Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus. Besides, Central Railway has announced to run 22 Trips of Holi Special Trains between Mumbai and Ballia. Following is the list of Holi Special Trains:

Train Number 09039/09040 Mumbai Central – Jaipur – Borivali Superfast: Train Number 09039 will depart from Mumbai Central o­n 16 March 2022 at 11.55 PM and will reach Jaipur at 7.25 PM the next day. Similarly, Train Number 09040 will depart from Jaipur 17 March 2022 at 9.15 PM and will reach Borivali at 3.10 PM the next day. Enroute both directions, the train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vapi, Bharuch, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mahesana, Palanpur, Falna, Abu Road, Marwar Junction, Ajmer, Beawar, Kishangarh and Phulera railway stations.

Train Number 09035/09036 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat ki Kothi – Borivali Superfast: Train Number 09035 will depart from Bandra Terminus o­n 16 March 2022 at 11.00 AM and will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 04.00 AM the next day. Similarly, Train Number 09036 will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi o­n 17 March 2022 at 11.40 AM and will reach Borivali at 04.15 AM the next day. Enroute both directions, the train will halt at Vapi, Borivali, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Raniwara, Bhildi, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Samdari, Mokalsar and Luni railway stations.

Train Number 09005/09006 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Superfast: Train Number 09005 will depart from Bandra Terminus o­n 14 March 2022 at 9.45 PM and will reach Bhavnagar at 10.30 AM the next day. Similarly, Train Number 09006 will depart from Bhavnagar o­n 16 March 2022 at 10.10 AM and will reach Bandra Terminus at 11.25 PM the same day. Enroute both directions, the train will halt at Vapi, Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Botad, Ahmedabad, Dhola, Songadh and Sihor Junction railway stations.

Train Number 01001/01002 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ballia – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus tri-weekly special: Train Number 01001 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2.15 PM from 7 March 2022 to 30 March 2022 and will arrive Ballia at 01.45 AM o­n third day. While Train number 01002 will leave Ballia every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3.15 PM from 9 March 2022 to 1 April 2022 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 AM o­n third day. En route the train will halt at Nashik Road, Kalyan, Bhusaval, Harda, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Khajuraho, Chhatarpur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Prayagraj, Manikpur, Gyanpur Road, Aunrihar, Varanasi, Mau and Rasra stations.