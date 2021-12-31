Indian Railways to resume IRCTC onboard catering service in Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani trains from this date

The onboard catering services for Train Number 12951/53 will resume from 6 January 2022 and for Train Number 12952/54, the services will resume from 7 January 2022.

Indian Railways to resume IRCTC catering services inside Rajdhani trains! For the convenience of passengers, the Western Railway zone has resumed onboard catering services with cooked food along with Ready-to-eat in Rajdhani Express trains between Mumbai Central and Delhi railway stations. According to a statement issued by Western Railways, the onboard catering services in premium trains, which have the option of pre-booking of meals will be resumed in two more trains of Western Railways- Train Number 12951/12952 Mumbai Central – New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express as well as Train Number 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Express. The onboard catering services for Train Number 12951/53 will resume from 6 January 2022 and for Train Number 12952/54, the services will resume from 7 January 2022.

According to Western Railways, for these trains, the option of opting out of the catering services will be available to the train passengers. Passengers who have not booked their meals at the time of ticket booking can now book their food with the IRCTC link https://www.irctctourism.com/BookFood. The food booking has to be done before the trains’ charting (four hours before the train’s departure). Similarly, if any train passenger wants to cancel his/her food option, they can do so before the charting of the train. Those having PRS counter tickets can also book their food using the link above.

Railway passengers booking their onboard food will be asked to input the PNR in the portal and make an online payment. Besides, they will be asked their choice for vegetarian and non vegetarian food. In case, the passenger has not booked an online meal and desires to avail catering service onboard, the same shall be made available subject to availability of food and on payment of Rs 50 per meal in addition to the catering charges that are applicable, the zonal railway stated.