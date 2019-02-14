Indian Railways to make rides on 500 Rajdhani, Superfast, Duronto, Shatabdi trains jerk-free by March-end

The new balanced draft gear couplings have high-capacity shock absorbers, hence reducing jerks.

Indian Railways to make the journey on 500 trains jerk-free by March-end! Travelling on premium Indian Railways trains can be a “jerky” experience at times – something that Indian Railways is looking to rectify soon. Passengers travelling on premium trains often complain of uncomfortable jerks due to braking. According to Rajesh Agrawal, Member Rolling Stock, Railway Board, by March-end the national transporter is looking to complete the process of replacing couplers on all LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. The problem of jerks in LHB coaches arises due to Centre Buffer Coupler (CBC) system that is used to join coaches. Draft gear is the equipment that Indian Railways makes use of to connect the couplings to the rolling stock. The new balanced draft gear couplings have high-capacity shock absorbers, hence reducing jerks.

The national transporter currently has 12,000 LHB coaches in its fleet. “Of these 12,000 LHB coaches, the task of replacing couplers remains for around 800 coaches. Once the work on these is also finished, the problem of jerks will be reduced on around 500 trains,” Rajesh Agrawal told Financial Express Online. These 500 trains include Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express and some Superfast trains as well. According to Agrawal, all new LHB coaches that are being manufactured across Indian Railways’ factories already have the new couplers.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is in the process of replacing old ICF-design rakes with new modern LHB ones. In the upcoming financial year, 2019-2020, Indian Railways hopes to replace 120 old ICF-design coaches with LHBs. Hence, increasingly Mail/Express and Superfast trains will offer a more comfortable experience, while also eliminating the problem of jerk that has plagued premium trains.

Even as Indian Railways replaces old ICF rakes with new LHB ones, several Mail/Express trains are simultaneously being upgraded under Project Utkrisht. The upgrade, being done at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per rake, aims to improve passenger comfort and also do away with a long-standing complaint of passengers – stinking toilets! Last week, Financial Express Online reported that Indian Railways plans to upgrade 500 Mail/Express trains under this project.