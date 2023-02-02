Indian Railways to launch Vande Metro by year-end; production work in full throttle – Details

Indian Railways is developing Vande Metro, a mini version of the country’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express. Addressing the media, after the announcement of the Union Budget 2023-24, Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said that the production and design of this new metro train will be completed by December 2023.

The Railway Minister added that in the next financial year 2024-25, the production of the new train will be increased. “This year the design of Vande Metro will be completed. In the next FY 2024-25, the production will be ramped up,” Vaishnaw said.

Vande Metro for cities

The Vande Bharat equivalent Vande Metro will operate in big cities on a periphery of 50-60 km where there are large habitations. The Vande Metro will provide a very rapid and world-class shuttle-like experience for commuters. It will be beneficial for those who come to cities to work, spend leisure time and return to their home. The train will offer superior travelling experiences. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, which will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience to rail users.

Sleeper version of Vande Bharat Express

The railway is also working on a proposal to launch a sleeper version of the blue and white colour train. The launch of the eight-car composition train will be a boon for rail commuters who want to visit different big cities. For this, the Railways has asked the General Managers of Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, and Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow to roll out the rakes at the earliest.

For FY 2023-24, the national transporter received a capital outlay of Rs 2,41,000 crore. The allocation is about nine times the outlay made since 2013-14. The Railway Minister also extended his gratitude to PM Modi for the record allocation.