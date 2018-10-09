Indian Railways to get ‘Make in India’ coach refurbishing factory! PM Modi to lay foundation stone in Haryana

The factory will be operated by the Northern Railway zone of the national transporter.

Indian Railways to get a ‘Make in India’ coach refurbishing factory! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of a Rail Coach Refurbishing Karkhana at Sonepat in Haryana, today during his visit to the state. The Rail Coach Refurbishing Karkhana is being established under Modi government’s ambitious Make in India initiative. The PM will lay the foundation stone for the project today at 3:00 PM at Sampla in Rohtak. The project is set to be a major industrial initiative in the state as it will provide repair as well maintenance facility for the train coaches of Indian Railways, in the region.

With the establishment of the Rail Coach Refurbishing Karkhana at Sonepat, the state of Haryana will witness periodical overhaul (POH) as well as refurbishment of 250 railway coaches per year. The rail coach factory will be provided with modern machinery and a plant, having environment-friendly measures. Other than pushing up the railway sector of the state, the rail coach factory will also generate more employment for the people of Haryana as well as accelerate the overall development of the state. The factory will be operated by the Northern Railway zone of the national transporter.

Meanwhile, a senior railway official recently said that the Modern Coach Factory is planning to increase its production capacity from 1000 railway coaches per annum to 2000 railway coaches. Moreover, it has proposed an investment of an amount of Rs 480 crore for the expansion. The railway official said that at present, the plan that is to reach the target of 2000 railway coaches per year by 2020-2021, is awaiting the sanction of the Railway Board. The Modern Coach Factory (MCF), which is located at Lalganj near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, is a rail coach manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways.