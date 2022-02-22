Indian Railways records highest ever freight loading for January; details

A few days ago, the national transporter had announced that the East Coast Railway became the first zonal railway to achieve 200 MT freight loading in 2021-22.

Record Freight Loading: Indian Railways has recorded the highest ever freight loading of 129.11 Million Tonnes for the month of January 2022. The national transporter has been consistently witnessing growth in freight loading for the last 17 months i.e. from September 2020 to January 2022. According to the Railway Ministry, Indian Railways registered 107.56 MT freight loading in January 2019, 110.58 MT in January 2020, 119.55 MT in January 2021 and 129.11 MT in January 2022. A few days ago, the national transporter had announced that the East Coast Railway became the first zonal railway to achieve 200 MT freight loading in 2021-22.

The zone has achieved 200 Million Tonnes in loading, recording a growth of 26.67 Million Tonnes, which is an increase of 15% than the corresponding period of last fiscal, i.e. from 1 April 2021 to 14 February 2022. The ECoR has loaded 200.50 Million Tonnes of freight during the period as against 173.82 Million Tonnes of freight carried in the corresponding period of last fiscal. The zonal railway has achieved this in just 320 days as against 360 days loaded in the corresponding period of the last financial year. According to Indian Railways, the ECoR had loaded 200 Million Tonnes of cargo in 366 days in the financial year 2019-20 and taken 360 days in the financial year 2020-21.

According to the zone, this was possible due to the outstanding performance of all its three rail divisions, i.e. Waltair, Khurda Road and Sambalpur. ECoR has loaded 113.35 Million Tonnes of Coal, 18.46 Million Tonnes of Iron & Steel, 7.06 Million Tonnes of Raw material for Steel Plants, 27.22 Million Tonnes of Iron Ore, 5 Million Tonnes of Fertilizer, 2.56 Million Tonnes of Food Grains, 1.13 Million Tonnes of Cement, 2.34 Million Tonnes of POL and 23.37 Million Tonnes of freight loaded in Containers and also other cargo during the period.