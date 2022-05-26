Indian Railways’ PSU, RailTel announces its highest consolidated income of Rs 1628 crore in 2021-22

Indian Railways’ PSU- RailTel has achieved the highest ever consolidated income in the financial year 2021-22. Recently, RailTel announced in a statement that it has achieved its highest ever consolidated income of Rs 1628 crore in its 132nd board meeting, which was held on 24 May 2022. According to the PSU, this is a growth of 15 per cent over the consolidated income of Rs 1411 crore in the financial year 2020-21. With this, the PSU has posted a profit before tax amounting to Rs 281 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 209 crore during fiscal 2021-22 on a consolidated basis. RailTel registered revenue from operation of Rs 466 crore in Q4, which is an increase of 11 per cent over the preceding quarter and 8 per cent higher on Y-o-Y basis, the statement further said.

While talking about the future prospects of the PSU, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel, Aruna Singh said, the company currently has a very healthy order book of around Rs 5800 crore and the PSU has been winning multi crore orders consistently through competitive biddings as well. Singh further said that the company is focused on getting more business and with covid situation normalizing slowly and expecting ease of semiconductor chip shortage guidance of 20 per cent growth in the top line is what the PSU is aiming at for fiscal 2023. RailTel is also determined on delivering these orders on time in order to ensure customer satisfaction, Singh added.

A few days ago, RailTel had secured an IT work order from Indian Railway Finance Corporation, another PSU under the Railway Ministry for comprehensive computerization as well as digitalization of their functionalities with a focus on executing a paperless workflow system. The project cost is Rs 20.81 crore plus GST. According to RailTel, the scope of the work includes e-Governance as well as ERP from single sign in. Additionally, it also includes Core Financial, Leasing, Borrowing, Lending as well as Risk management with mobile application.