Indian Railways mulls fencing of tracks as cattle-hit cases rise

Indian Railways mulls toying with the idea of building fences along tracks in the areas which have witnessed cattle casualties on tracks. According to the ministry data, as many as 2,650 cattle deaths have been reported on the tracks. Uttar Pradesh under the Prayagraj-based North Central Railway has witnessed most of such incidents.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, quoted by The Indian Express, said on Wednesday that the government has planned to construct 1000 km long boundary walls along the tracks over six months.

In the first two weeks of October, the incidents of cattle accidents on tracks affected 200 trains, including Vande Bharat Express, and impacted 4,000 trains so far, IE reported.

Also Read | PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station

“The railway is working seriously and looking at two different designs. We have approved the one, which is a sturdy wall. Over the next six months 1,000 km of such walls would be built to determine whether such design works, said Vaishnaw quoted by The India Express.

The fencing of tracks is mandatory if the speed of the train zooms past 130 km per hour, said the Railway Safety Commissioner in a statement. A massive speed upgrade work is going on in the Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai corridors that could facilitate 160 km per hour. So the track fencing is part of the plan, a railway official added.

The stretches for construction of boundary wall have been identified by the railway that includes: sections in North Central Railways and Northern Railways — in Jhansi Division (Virangana Lakshmibai-Gwalior section); Prayagraj Division (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Prayagraj section), Moradabad Division (Alam Nagar to Shahjehanpur), and in Lucknow Division (Alam Nagar to Lucknow).