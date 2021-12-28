Indian Railways’ Jamalpur Workshop to manufacture 140 Tonnes Crane for DFCCIL

The high speed of freight train over dedicated freight corridor (DFC) under construction will reduce the time of journey as well as wagon turnaround time, thereby improving the competitive ability of the national transporter.

Indian Railways to supply 140 Tonnes Breakdown crane to DFCCIL! A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the Eastern Railway zone and Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL) for the supply of 140T breakdown crane. The crane will be manufactured by the Jamalpur Workshop of Eastern Railways. According to Arun Arora, General Manager of Eastern Railways, the high speed of freight train over dedicated freight corridor (DFC) under construction will reduce the time of journey as well as wagon turnaround time, thereby improving the competitive ability of the national transporter.

The zonal railway MD further mentioned that the Jamalpur Workshop of Eastern Railways, which is known to be the flag bearer of the nation’s industrial revolution, is now offering noteworthy input in the form of high capacity 140 Tonnes breakdown crane. This crane, according to him, will reduce the breakdown time as well as the cost of break down or any other disaster over the upcoming DFC. The freight corridor is coming up as a boon for bringing a new path of development to multi-model high speed logistic movement facility. The 140 T Breakdown Crane is Indian Railways’ most reliable, efficient and capable Disaster Management Equipment. The crane is capable of lifting all kinds of Rolling Stocks including loaded freight wagons at the accident site.

According to R. K. Jain, Managing Director of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India, the upcoming DFC will reduce the logistic cost, increase the profitability of Indian Railways as well as the benefit of which can be reaped by the stakeholders and passengers of the national transporter. Jain further said that the high capacity 140T break down crane manufactured at Jamalpur Workshop of the Eastern Railway zone will be utilized for disaster and break down management. Thus, the corporation is using the indigenously developed high capacity crane for reducing the breakdown time over the dedicated freight corridor, he added.