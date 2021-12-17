Indian Railways introduces first DEMU service from Hubballi; Check timings, features & other details

Indian Railways introduces the first Diesel Electric Multiple Unit service from Hubballi! The South Western Railway zone has replaced the conventional rake of Train Number 07337/38 SSS Hubballi – Guntakal – SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special with DEMU rake from 15 December 2021. According to South Western Railways, the first service of Hubballi – Guntakal DEMU special train departed from Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi railway station on Wednesday. As per the train’s schedule, Train Number 07337 SSS Hubballi – Guntakal DEMU Daily Passenger Special leaves SSS Hubballi railway station at 07:45 AM and reaches Guntakal railway station at 2:10 PM. Train Number 07338 Guntakal – SSS Hubballi DEMU Daily Passenger Special leaves Guntakal railway station at 02:40 PM and reaches SSS Hubballi railway station at 9:10 PM. Some of the key advantages of DEMU rake are as follows: The Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train is a multiple unit train powered by onboard diesel engines. DEMU trains do not require separate engines/locomotives as the engine is incorporated in o­ne of the carriages. In a DEMU, each of the passenger carrying cars has its own source of motive power equipped below the coach. This allows the rakes of the DEMU to have quick acceleration and deceleration, making them most suitable for running as short distance passenger/commuter trains. A DEMU train does not require engine reversal at terminal railway stations and that reduces the time needed at either end of the operation by eliminating shunting operations. This newly launched DEMU is the second such train in Hubballi Division after the DEMU service started between Vasco Da Gama and Kulem and the first DEMU service from Hubballi. Electrification of Ballari to Londa railway section is progressing at a fast pace and MEMU services can also be operated after completion of the electrification process on this stretch.

