Indian Railways integrates AI-based Locomotive Inspection System at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus; see features

This new AI based Locomotive Inspection System has been put into service at Trip Shed, Bandra Terminus from 18 December 2021.

AI Locomotive Inspection System in Mumbai: Another ‘Digital India’ initiative by Indian Railways! In yet another boost to digital initiatives as well as initiation of advanced technology in various fields, the Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways network has commissioned an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Locomotive Inspection System at Trip Shed, Bandra Terminus, which falls under Mumbai division. This new AI based Loco Inspection System, according to a statement issued by Western Railways, will go a long way in increasing efficiency as well as enhancing the repairs and maintenance works, thereby, improving locomotive outage. This new AI based Locomotive Inspection System has been put into service at Trip Shed, Bandra Terminus from 18 December 2021, the zonal railway said.

According to the Western Railway zone, the AI based Loco Inspection System is capable of carrying inspection of the sides, underframe as well as roof. It further mentioned that the new system will be able to measure axle box temperatures, detect loose parts, hanging parts, foreign particles, wheel profile, carbon strip defects, brake block thickness, broken roof insulators, cattle guard defects, primary spring cracks, etc. and also raise alarms for proper intervention.

Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway zone, Sumit Thakur said this technology utilizes hardware such as 2D Camera, 3D Camera, Thermal Camera, LIDARs, Edge Processors, Sliding Arms, Access Points, etc. The speed of the AI based Locomotive Inspection System is 1 metre per minute and the time taken to inspect one locomotive on these parameters is 20 minutes as against 3 hours taken in manual mode. Due to these special features, this newly launched Artificial Intelligence based Locomotive Inspection System has resulted in an increase in pit availability, manpower savings. Besides, the new system has also brought about improvement in an effective locomotive outage, the zonal railway added.