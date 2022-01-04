Indian Railways freight traffic achievements continue! Central Railway records highest loading in April-Dec 2021

The freight loading of Central Railways, during April-December 2021, is 55.06 million tonnes which is the highest ever during any April-December period.

Indian Railways displays noteworthy freight traffic achievements! For the first time, the Central Railway zone has crossed the milestone of 7 million tonnes freight loading in one month. In December 2021, freight loading of Central Railways was 7.21 million tonnes as against 5.87 MT in December 2020, registering a whopping increase of 22.8 per cent. The freight loading of Central Railways, during April-December 2021, is 55.06 million tonnes which is the highest ever during any April-December period. The previous best record was 44.98 million tonnes during April-December 2017-18, according to a statement issued by Central Railways.

The freight loading of Central Railways of 7.2 million tonnes in the month of December 2021 also crossed the previous best monthly freight loading of 6.96 million tonnes which was recorded in March 2021. Following are some of the major freight traffic achievements made by Central Railways in December 2021:

• Best ever coal loading of 1023 rakes registered in December 2021 while 708 rakes were loaded in December 2020

• As many as 34 rakes of Automobiles were loaded by Pune Division out of total 51 rakes loaded

• A total of 199 rakes of Cement (including Clinker) have been loaded as compared to loading of 154 rakes in December 2020

• A total of 84 rakes of Steel have been loaded as against 65 rakes of Steel during December 2020

• As many as 121 rakes of Sugar loaded in comparison to last year’s 30 rakes

• During December 2021, Rs 724.2 crore freight revenue was registered as against Rs 542 crore in December 2020, registering 33.6 per cent increase

Meanwhile, Central Railways has continued drive against ticketless/irregular travel of passengers including unbooked luggage and has detected 3.33 lakh number of cases in December 2021, realizing Rs 19.54 crore penalty from them. A total of 24.19 lakh cases were detected and Rs 144.23 crore revenue was collected which is the highest in terms of revenue among all zonal railways across the Indian Railways network.