Indian Railways extends Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express upto Gandhinagar Capital; Check timings

Indian Railways has decided to extend the operations of Train Number 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express up to Gandhinagar Capital station.

According to the Railway Ministry, Train Number 12009 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 6:10 AM and arrive at Gandhinagar Capital at 1:40 PM. While Train Number 12010 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express will depart from Gandhinagar Capital at 2:20 PM and arrive at Mumbai Central at 9:45 PM.

Recently, the Western Railway zone has announced to run a special train between Umargam and Mahesana stations via Gandhinagar Capital daily. According to the zonal railway, Train Number 09471 Umargam – Mahesana Special will depart daily from Umargam railway station at 5:50 AM and the train will reach Mahesana railway station at 2:40 PM, the same day. Similarly, Train Number 09472 Mahesana – Umargam Special will depart daily from Mahesana railway station at 4:30 PM and the train will reach Umargam railway station at 01:30 AM, the next day. Both, these trains will run from 4 January to 16 January 2022. This train, enroute in both directions, will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Surat, Anand, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Nadiad and Gandhinagar Capital railway stations. This train comprises air-conditioned 3-Tier, Second Class and Sleeper Class Seating coaches.

The trips of Train Number 02133 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Special have been extended as well and now, the train will run from 8 January to 26 March 2022. The train’s halt timings at some intermediate railway stations over the Western Railway zone have been revised. Similarly, the trips of Train Number 02134 Jabalpur – Bandra Terminus Special have been extended and now the train will run from 7 January to 25 March 2022.