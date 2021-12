Indian Railways earns over Rs 100 crores from these five passenger trains

The West Central Railway zone has collected a whopping amount of Rs 100.03 crore from five passenger train services in eight months.

Indian Railways earns over Rs 100 crores from five passenger trains! Despite the Covid crisis, the West Central Railway zone has displayed noteworthy performance in terms of passenger revenue. According to a press release issued by the zonal railway, in a period of eight months, the West Central Railway zone has collected a whopping amount of Rs 100.03 crore from five passenger train services- Jabalpur – Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Rewa – Anand Vihar Express, Jabalpur – Howrah Shaktipunj Express, Jabalpur – Durg Amarkantak Express, and Jabalpur – Somnath Express. Here’s the amount each of these passenger trains has earned in eight months:

1) Train Number 22181 Jabalpur – Nizamuddin Gondwana Express has earned Rs 21.32 crore

2) Train Number 12427 Rewa – Anand Vihar Express has earned Rs 20.52 crore

3) Train Number 11447 Jabalpur – Howrah Shaktipunj Express has earned Rs 19.93 crore

4) Train Number 12854 Jabalpur – Durg Amarkantak Express has earned Rs 19.59 crore

5) Train Number 11464 Jabalpur – Somnath Express has earned Rs 18.67 crore

Following is the list of top five train services, travelled by most passengers in eight months:

1) Train Number 12059 Kota – Nizamuddin Jan Shatabdi Express carried 7.46 lakh passengers

2) Train Number 11447 Jabalpur – Howrah Shaktipunj Express carried 6.32 lakh passengers

3) Train Number 12192 Jabalpur – Nizamuddin Shridham Express carried 5.41 lakh passengers

4) Train Number 12854 Bhopal – Durg Amarkantak Express carried 5.37 lakh passengers

5) Train Number 12189 Jabalpur – Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express carried 5.15 lakh passengers

A few days ago, the national transporter has informed about the conversion of four Rajdhani Express train coaches with new upgraded Tejas train coaches. These include Train Number 20501/02 Agartala – Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express, Train Number 12951/52 Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Train Number 12953/54 Mumbai – Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express and Train Number 12309/10 Rajendra Nagar – New Delhi (Patna Rajdhani) Express.