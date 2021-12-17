Indian Railways Chenab Bridge: Work on highest railway bridge in progress! See arch pics of this engineering marvel

Earlier this year, the national transporter had set an important construction milestone with the completion of the steel arch of the bridge.

Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, which is a part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project, is another engineering marvel from Indian Railways. Once fully completed, the 1,315 metres long bridge over the Chenab river, will stand at 359 metres above the river bed level, making it the highest railway bridge in the world. Recently, Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh shared some splendid pictures of the arch. Earlier this year, the national transporter had set an important construction milestone with the completion of the steel arch of the bridge. According to the Railway Ministry, this was one of the most difficult parts of the bridge over the Chenab river.

The ministry had also mentioned that it is the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any project of the Indian Railway in recent history. It further said the 5.6-metre last metal piece was fitted at the highest point and connected the two arch arms that stretch towards each other from both the river banks. This completed the arch shape of the bridge. Following are some of the salient features of the Chenab Bridge arch:

The national transporter has constructed the iconic Arch Bridge as a part of the USBRL to link the Kashmir valley to the rest of India.

The rail bridge is 1315 metres long.

This is the world’s highest rail bridge being 359 metres above the river bed level.

The bridge arch is said to be 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris (France).

Development of the Chenab Bridge involved fabrication of 28,660 MT steel, 10 Lakh Cum Earthwork, 66,000 Cum Concrete as well as 26 Km motorable roads.

The bridge arch comprises steel boxes. Concrete is said to be filled in boxes of the Arch in order to improve stability.

The bridge arch’s overall weight is 10,619 MT.

Erection of the members of the arch by overhead cable cranes done for the first time on the Indian Railways network.

The ‘Tekla’ software has been used for structural detailing.