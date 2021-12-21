Indian Railways’ boost to Digital India! Now, fast and free Wi-Fi available at 6071 railway stations

The provision of fast and free Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country facilitates railway passengers in accessing the internet while at the stations.

Enjoy fast and free Wi-Fi at over 6000 Indian Railways’ stations! High-speed Wi-Fi services have been provided at 6071 railway stations across the country so far. For the first half an hour of any day, the internet service is available to the general public free of cost and subsequently, on a chargeable basis. The provision of fast and free Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country facilitates railway passengers in accessing the internet while at the stations. Wi-Fi facility at railway stations is helping the public to avail online services, thereby contributing towards the Modi government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative. The total data usage on these railway stations is approximately 97.25 Terabytes per month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has mentioned in a written reply in Rajya Sabha recently.

According to the Union Minister, no separate funds have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways for this scheme. For the provision of Wi-Fi services at 193 railway stations in rural areas, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has sanctioned funds amounting to Rs 27.22 crores under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). The Railway Minister further said at 1287 railway stations (mostly belonging to A1 and A categories), Wi-Fi is being provided by the RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL). Wi-Fi services, in the rest of the stations, have been provided under Corporate Social Responsibility/Charity projects of various companies for which no capital expenditure is incurred, Vaishnaw added.

Fast and free Wi-Fi facility at stations across the Indian Railways network is one of the largest public Wi-Fi networks in the world. Earlier, the national transporter had said that free internet services will help bridge the digital gap between urban and rural India. This free Wi-Fi facility at railway stations has ensured that vendors can do digital payment transactions, students can use their waiting time at stations to download study materials, daily railway passengers can learn a new skill by surfing the internet.